Betty G. Haywood Parmer

Betty G. Haywood Parmer, 83 of Piedmont, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Piedmont. She was born on September 3, 1936, on Haywood Hill and was a native of Talladega County. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin J. Parmer; grandson, Taylor Jayce Parmer; parents, John T. and Sara Haywood; and brother, Bill Haywood. She is survived by her son, Steven Jerome Parmer (Becky); grandchildren, Steven Jay Parmer, Misty Parmer Crosson (Aaron), Steven Daniel Parmer (Kristina), Leslie Partain Archer (Chad), and Lindsay Partain Rose; great-grandchildren, Cara, Landon, Dawson, Chase, Damien, Kiarra, Ava, Jalyn, Elisha, Kayleigh, Lexi, Aaliyah and Levi; sister, Bobbie Jean Anderson; and brother, Donald O'Neal Haywood. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty's caregivers: Teri, Toni, Carol, Kayla, Madison, Terry and Debbie; and to the nurses of Kindred Hospice.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 19, 2019
