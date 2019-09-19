Betty G. Haywood Parmer, 83 of Piedmont, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Piedmont. She was born on September 3, 1936, on Haywood Hill and was a native of Talladega County. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin J. Parmer; grandson, Taylor Jayce Parmer; parents, John T. and Sara Haywood; and brother, Bill Haywood. She is survived by her son, Steven Jerome Parmer (Becky); grandchildren, Steven Jay Parmer, Misty Parmer Crosson (Aaron), Steven Daniel Parmer (Kristina), Leslie Partain Archer (Chad), and Lindsay Partain Rose; great-grandchildren, Cara, Landon, Dawson, Chase, Damien, Kiarra, Ava, Jalyn, Elisha, Kayleigh, Lexi, Aaliyah and Levi; sister, Bobbie Jean Anderson; and brother, Donald O'Neal Haywood. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty's caregivers: Teri, Toni, Carol, Kayla, Madison, Terry and Debbie; and to the nurses of Kindred Hospice.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 19, 2019