Funeral service for Betty J. Giddens, 86, will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Childersburg Church of God with Bro. David Bearden officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Childersburg, Alabama.
Mrs. Giddens died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, Abe Davis, mother, Lokie (Vick) Davis, granddaughter, Wendy Bryant, and daughter-in-law, Susan Giddens.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hugh Harold Giddens, son, Terry Giddens of Childersburg; two daughters, Debbie Bryant of Sylacauga, Donna J. Giddens of Childersburg; two brothers, Noah Davis of Millerville, John W. Davis of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Autumn Byrd, Terry L. Giddens II, Trisha Grimes; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey Giddens, Julia Byrd, Lucas Byrd, Cora Grimes, and Parker Giddens.
Visitation will be Monday April 29, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Childersburg Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Lady's Ministry at the Childersburg Church of God.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, Alabama will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 28, 2019