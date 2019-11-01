Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 (205)-338-3341 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service for Betty J. Mitchell, age 88, will be held Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Mitchell passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Teddy C. Mitchell; son, Teddie Joe Mitchell; daughter, Jacqueline Mitchell; her parents and siblings. She is survived by two sons, Timothy U. Mitchell (Tracy), Jeffrey T. Mitchell (Jerry); grandchildren, Krystin Currier (Martin), Thomas Mitchell (Emily); great-grandchildren, Dominic Mitchell, Mitchell Currier, Finnian Mitchell, Evelynn Currier, Wesley Mitchell. Betty was a hard worker all her life and after years of employment at General Electric, Capital Products, and United Chair, she followed her passion for antiques as a thrift store and estate-sale-frequenter to operate a booth at Landis Antique Mall for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking and baking cakes for family and friends and she valued the friendships she made through work and her daily visits to the Pell City Senior Citizens Center. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was especially fond of spoiling them. She also enjoyed annual trips to Panama City Beach and enjoyed the opportunity to explore new travel adventures later in life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Childrens Hospital in Birmingham or St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham. Condolences may be offered to the Mitchell family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service. Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 1, 2019

