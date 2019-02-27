Funeral service for Ms. Betty Jean Carter, 77, will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Childersburg, AL, at 1:00 PM. Dr. William A. Spann, officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 1:00Pm to 8pm at the Funeral Home. Ms. Carter peacefully departed from this life on February 24, 2019 at her residence, Childersburg, AL. Ms. Carter leaves to cherish her memories her God children (nieces and nephews), Mary Ann (Cassius) Lynch of Sylacauga, AL; Betty Ruth (Ollice) Cook of Childerburg, AL; Shirley Cook of Talladega, AL; Albert L. (Late Emma) Cook of Childersburg, AL; one living brother Eugene (Elizabeth) Cook, one loving sister, Annie Laura Dodson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
Published in The Daily Home from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019