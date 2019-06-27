Mrs. Betty Jean Cates, 65, of Talladega, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The graveside service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery at 3 p.m. Rev. Joel Davis and Rev. Donnie Thompson will officiate. Mrs. Cates was Baptist by faith and was a resident of Calhoun County for 50 years before relocating to Talladega. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerry Cates; son, Timothy Cates; mother, Marlene Edwards; father, W. C. Humphrey; and brother, Jimmy Humphrey. Mrs. Cates is survived by her brother, Jerry Humphrey; sister, Denise Cook; nephews, Michael Smith and fiancée, Bobbi Dunn, and Chris Smith; and great niece, Ryleigh Smith. Pallbearers for the service will be Michael Smith, Chris Smith, Keith Edwards, and Brian Webster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 27, 2019