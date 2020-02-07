Celebration of Life for Mrs. Betty Jean Corbin- Riggins will be Saturday, February 8th, at 1:00p.m. at St. Thomas United Methodist Church with Pastor Bobby Percy Nolan officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 1pm-7pm at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Mrs. Betty Jean Corbin-Riggins was born to the late Addie Ree Corbin-New and the late Willie Walker on August 23,1949. She dedicated her life to god at an early age at St. Thomas United Methodist Church. She has been a shining star in her community and to St. Thomas united Methodist church where she once served as President of the united Methodist Women's Organization. She is preceded in death by her son, Maurice Riggins. Mrs. Betty leaves to cherish her memories to two sons and one daughter: Steven Corbin (Baltimore, MD) Charles Riggins, Jr (Vincent, AL) Carolyn Riggins-Leonard (Temecula, CA); three grandchildren : Brianna Riggins (ID), Ciara Riggins (AL), and Kevin Riggins (TX); three sisters: Deborah Burney (Montgomery, AL), Annette Walker and Sandra Gaddis (both of Alexander City, AL); a very dear friend, Ethel Hawkins, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.