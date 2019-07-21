Sylacauga -- Funeral service for Mrs. Betty Joyce Gamble Darby, 76, will be held on Monday, July 22 at Union Baptist Church, Stewartville, AL at 1:00 PM. With Rev. Fredrick Kirkland, officiating. Burial will be held at Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday 1pm to 8pm, family hour 4pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Darby departed this walk of life on July 17, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL.
She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Rebecca Ann Swain of Dayton, OH; two granddaughters, Shanna Marie (Omar) Montgomery and Takaylin Aaliyah Nix; great-granddaughter, Skylyn Alayah Nix, all of Sylacauga, AL; brother, Charlie (Mae) Gamble of Sylacauga, AL; sister in law, Lillian (James) Young, Betty Darby, Trudy Darby, Jeanette Darby, and Renetta (James) Teague; brother in laws, Neal (Ruby) Darby, Jr., Larry (Peggy) Darby, Barry (Donna) Darby, and Michael (Carter) Darby; best friend, Jacqueline Powell; and a host of other relatives and friends
Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on July 21, 2019