Funeral service for Betty L. Coleman, 79, will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Coleman died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Edna Isbell, and brother, Jimmy Isbell. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald Coleman; two daughters, Kathy (Rusty) Cross, and Kim Bishop; son, Billy (Kimberly) Varner; four grandchildren, Brian Cross, Keith Cross, Ryan Varner, and Kristin Buckhannan; 8 great-grandchildren; and two step-sons, Bronson Coleman, and Craig (Ashley) Coleman; Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Scott Isbell, Tony Chappell, Austin Elliott, Brian Cross, Ryan Varner and Ricky Berry. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 13, 2019