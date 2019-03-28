Mrs. Betty Lu Walters, 71, of Talladega, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Kory Burel and Rev. Donald Grice will officiate. Mrs. Walters worked as a nurse with ABC Home Health. She was Baptist by faith and attended Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Sylacauga and Bemiston Baptist Church in Talladega. She was a member of the Southern Baptist Women's Club. She loved flowers and cooking. Mrs. Walters is preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Walters; son, Randall Wayne Walters; parents, James Floyd and Gertrude Holdridge; and brother, John Andrew Owens. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lisa) Lowery and David (Takesa) Walters; daughter, Lisa Rena Lowery; sisters, Marie (Ronnie) Johnson and Sue (Tommy) Duck; sister-in-law, Marlene Owens; grandchildren, Shelby Lowery, Jackson Lowery, Emily Lowery, Zay Smith, Mahogany Blackmon, Ashley Lowery, and Bradley Lowery; nephew, Andrew Owens; and nieces, Debra Ann Owens and Juanita Owens. In lieu of flowers, the family's wishes are small potted plants or dish gardens. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2019