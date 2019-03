Mrs. Betty Lu Walters, 71, of Talladega, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Kory Burel and Rev. Donald Grice will officiate. Mrs. Walters worked as a nurse with ABC Home Health. She was Baptist by faith and attended Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Sylacauga and Bemiston Baptist Church in Talladega. She was a member of the Southern Baptist Women's Club. She loved flowers and cooking. Mrs. Walters is preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Walters; son, Randall Wayne Walters; parents, James Floyd and Gertrude Holdridge; and brother, John Andrew Owens. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lisa) Lowery and David (Takesa) Walters; daughter, Lisa Rena Lowery; sisters, Marie (Ronnie) Johnson and Sue (Tommy) Duck; sister-in-law, Marlene Owens; grandchildren, Shelby Lowery, Jackson Lowery, Emily Lowery, Zay Smith , Mahogany Blackmon, Ashley Lowery, and Bradley Lowery; nephew, Andrew Owens; and nieces, Debra Ann Owens and Juanita Owens. In lieu of flowers, the family's wishes are small potted plants or dish gardens. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.