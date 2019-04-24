Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Marie Cecelia Brannon Spates. View Sign Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4361 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel Funeral service 2:00 PM Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Marie Cecelia Brannon Spates was born March 23rd, 1933. She was the 9th and last child of Dollie and UG Brannon. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Boyd (O.C.) Spates. Her brothers, Dewey Brannon, Clyde Brannen, Forney Brannon, Jimmy T. Brannon and Earnest (Boney) Brannen, Maude Wilkerson, Wilma Wilkerson, Rosa Lee Brannon. Survivors are Daughter, Patty (Jackie) Harris, Granddaughters: Jennifer Harris Burgett (Michael), Rachel Harris Pinson (Adam). Great Grandchildren: Lann Jones, Jordan Jones and Caroline Pinson. Betty married the love of her life on April 2nd, 1949. They celebrated 50 years together before he passed away in 1999. She and her sister, Rosa Lee, attended the School of Cosmetology. They opened the Betty Rose Beauty Shop together. In 1965 Betty and Boyd adopted Patty. Patty was 4 ½ years old at the time. She will quickly tell you that she had been adopted by the "Leave it to Beaver Parents" Betty continued to operate the beauty shop until 1981 when her first granddaughter, Jennifer, arrived. She then officially retired to keep her grandchildren. She opened a licensed daycare and kept several children in her home for several years. She and Boyd thoroughly enjoyed those children they kept and the neighborhood children. There are many memories of the neighborhood children coming to eat supper. Timmy Finn enjoyed the "BARK" on her fried chicken. Robbie Harris was afraid he would get a shot from her cause she wore a white uniform for work similar to a nurse. Yes Robbie… You ran like a chicken every time you saw her!!! Darla Morton will always be known as "Dollar Bill". Betty was a member of Childersburg Church of God. She was active in the choir, singing solos, and many other activities. She loved God first then family and friends. She was saved at 14 years of age. She was a quiet, simple woman that loved God. She believed in doing right to others. She believed in women being strong and able to take care of themselves if needed. She believed in women getting the best education they could. She encouraged her family to do the best they could at whatever they attempted to do. She often said "Can't never could" and "You can do anything you put your mind to." Betty is now resting in the arms of God. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Thank you for joining us as we celebrate her life today. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2pm at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel, with a visitation two hours prior.

Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close