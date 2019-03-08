Funeral service for Betty N. Taylor, 88, will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Dorothy Scott and Rev. Bob Owens officiating. Mrs. Taylor died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Huel and Mary Edna Billingsley, one sister, and six brothers. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Melvin C. Taylor, three daughters, Nancy (Dennis) Buckner of Alexander City, Paula (Mac) Motes of Birmingham, and Allison (Dwayne) Poer of Birmingham; six grandchildren, Taylor (Celeste) Buckner, Ramsey Buckner, Carrie Motes, Abbie (David) Weigel, Taylor Grace Poer, and Drew Poer; three great-grandchildren, Hudson Buckner, Gibson Buckner, and Mac Weigel; two special friends, Jean Gallups, and Martin Sherer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Taylor was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. A special thanks goes out to Dr. Clay Davis and Amedisys, as well as her caregivers: Patsy, June, Elaine, and Render. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church of Sylacauga, Alabama. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Published in The Daily Home from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019