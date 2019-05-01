The Daily Home

Betty R. Henson (1930 - 2019)
Betty R. Henson, 88, of Smyrna, Ga., passed away April 27, 2019. A funeral service was held at 12 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, Ga. The family received friends from 10 am to 12 pm EST, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements in Georgia. Graveside service will be 12:00 pm CST, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery. Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct. Mrs. Henson was a longtime member of Floyd Road Baptist Church, and was employed by Bellsouth as an administrator before retiring. She was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. Survivors are her daughter, Terri (Larry) Coulston of Woodstock, Ga.; son, Larry (Judy) Henson of Hugo, Ok.; brother, Bill Roberts of Cullman, Al.; grandchildren, Justin Coffee, Cole Coulston, Doug, Alex, and Garrett Henson, and 7 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 1, 2019
