Betty Sayers, age 85, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Betty was born April 6, 1935. She is survived by her sons, Randy Sayers (Darlene); Danny Sayers (Cathy); and Ricky Sayers; daughters, Brenda Howard (James); and Melinda Wallace; brother, Jerry Snyder (Janice), sister, Peggy Wilemon (David) and Patsy Hammonds, eleven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Buford Sayers; son, Terry Sayers; and sister, Evelyn Wynn. A visitation for Betty will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. The burial will occur at Evergreen Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Sayers family. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.