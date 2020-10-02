Graveside service for Beverly Gaines 71, will be Saturday, October 3, at 1 pm at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Gaines passed away on September 21, 2020. Survivors include her son: Gary Gaines (Patricia); daughters: JoAnn Brown, Purtrina Ware (Ronnell), La Sonya Gaines (Aaron); siblings: Benjamin Tanner, Fredrick Tanner, Freddie Morris, Gloria Beavers, and Nevada Jemison; God sent sisters: Loretta Thompson Jamison, Donna Posey Houstion; son in-law: Daniel Howard Sr. (Teresa), 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick Tanner and Matilda Calloway, companion, Clarence C. Thomas,daughter, Teresa (Neciy) Gaines,her sisters, Debra Hardy, JoAnn Jemison, and Carrie Brown, God sent sister, Odessa Brown. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store