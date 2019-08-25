Funeral services for Beverly Jane Ellison, age 70, will be held Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, South in Hoover.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Mrs. Ellison passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, Norris Ellison; son, Norman W. Ellison; brother, Hugh Edward Snoddy; grandchild, Hannah B. Ellison Sivley; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Hugh and Juanita Snoddy, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Lynn Ellison; and sisters, Brenda Goodson and Barbara Jean Miller.

Mrs. Ellison was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was well-known making plastic canvas creations to share.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Gideons International in her memory.

