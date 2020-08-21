Miss Beverly Kaye Hyde, 80, passed away of natural causes at her home in Talladega, AL on August 18, 2020. Funeral Service for Miss Hyde will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Usrey Funeral Home with interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Leeann Scarbrough will officiate the service. Miss Hyde was born to the late Edward Thomas Hyde and Dorothy Brunson Hyde on November 10, 1939 in Talladega. She grew up in Talladega where her parents owned the famous Purefoy Hotel along with Eva Brunson Purefoy. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Judith Seale Hyde Griffin Johnson, Edward Thomas Hyde Jr., and John Rodney Hyde. Miss Hyde was a 1957 graduate of Talladega High School before attending college. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Talladega where she sang in the choir for 24 years. One of the great joys of her life was being a life-time active member of the Andrew Jackson Chapter of the DAR. Miss Beverly also loved the years spent breeding Labrador Retrievers. She is survived by a niece, Andrea Christine Hyde Riggs; three nephews, Matthew Brunson Griffin, Marshall Tucker Griffin, Edward Thomas Hyde III (Heath); a brother-in-law, Joe Johnson; along with many cousins. Because of the Covid pandemic, a memorial service will be held on a later date at First Presbyterian Church Talladega. Dates and times will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Talladega. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.