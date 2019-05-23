Rev. Bill Huffaker passed away from this life to live eternity with his heavenly Father on May 21, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Bill Sr. and Virginia Huffaker, and brother, Bobby Huffaker. He is survived by Kay, his wife of 54 years; two sons, Van (Stacy) Huffaker and Billy (Alisa) Huffaker III; five grandchildren, Devan Huffaker, Billy (C.J.) Huffaker IV, Collin (Haley) Huffaker, Jordan Huffaker, and Ken Huffaker; sister, Gail (Jack) Bailey; and three great grandchildren, Case, Zoe, and Lukas. Bill pastored for over 20 years and preached at many churches in Talladega and St. Clair counties. He loved his church families. He attended Anniston High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He loved to cook and owned Stemley Station Restaurant for over 32 years. He retired from Saunders Leasing System in Birmingham after 25 years. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for the excellent care, compassion, and friendship. Pallbearers will be Billy Huffaker, Collin Huffaker, Josh Huffaker, Jordan Huffaker, Brody Huffaker, Jackson Huffaker, and Shane Strickland. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 23, 2019