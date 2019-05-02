Billie Jean Ogletree, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 18, 2019 in Marietta, Ga. She was the wife of Gordon Charles Ogletree, both of Sylacauga, Al. They shared 68 years wonderful years of marriage together. Born in Dadeville, Al, she was the daughter of George and Ola Mae Sanford. After spending 21 years as a devoted Air Force wife, she and her husband came home to Sylacauga where they owned a small radio shop. She is survived by her husband Gordon Charles Ogletree; her children Gordon, Terry, and Susan; her grandchildren Heather, Holly, Haley, and Jaden; and her brother Charles Sanford. She is predeceased by her parents George and Ola Mae Sanford, her brother Tommy Sanford, and her sister Betty Baker. A loving wife, mother, and friend she will be missed by everyone's life that she touched. As per her final wishes, no funeral services will be held. She will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 2, 2019