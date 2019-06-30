Billie Joe Hardy, 82 of Alpine, passed away June 28, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Monday July 1, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Risers Cemetery. The Rev. Rodney Frost will officiate service. His family will receive friends Sunday from 5 – 7 pm at Usrey Funeral Home.
His is a native of Alpine Al. and retired from Image Yarn.
He is preceded in death by wife Von Hardy and 12 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his sons Billy Dean Hardy (Cindy), Ricky L. Hardy ( Brenda) , sisters Faye Butler, Grace "Waxie" Frost and Mary Houston (Gary), grandchildren Jonathan Hardy (Crystal), Jeremy Hardy (Cayla), Adam Hardy (Lindsay) and Samuel Waldrop, 7 great grandchildren. Usrey funeral Home Talladega will Direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on June 30, 2019