Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Usrey Funeral Home 516 East North Street Talladega , AL Funeral service 2:00 PM Usrey Funeral Home 516 East North Street Talladega , AL

Billy Carroll Phipps, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2019. Funeral service for Mr. Phipps will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Dr. C.O. Grinstead will officiate the service.

Billy was a lifelong resident of Talladega. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He owned Phipps Construction Company Inc. and 3P Laundrymat. He was also a part time farmer at his Broken P Farms. His favorite pastime was racing the short track, watching Nascar, watching Alabama football, and playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Billy is preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Richard Phipps; mother, Julia Shropshire Phipps; and brother, Clardy Ray Phipps.

He is survived by his wife for 49 years, Linda Allison Phipps; daughter, Teresa Phipps Wideman (Billy Joe); sons, Richard Carroll Phipps (Shelly) and Daniel Milton Phipps (Christie); granddaughters, Amanda Waites (Steven), Angela Phipps, Savannah Harris, and Atlanta Jaggs; grandsons, Chris Phipps, Glenn Berryhill, Jessie Phipps, Hank Phipps, and Cody Harris; great grandsons; Houston Stevens, Greysen Stevens, Jaxson Stevens, Austin Berryhill, Tyler Berryhill and Eli Waites; great granddaughters, Crimson Marler, Alli Marler, Krystal Waites, Rebecca Waites, Nevaeh Berryhill, and Baby Waites.

Pallbearers will be Jessie Phipps, Cody Harris, Greysen Stevens, Jaxson Stevens, Glenn Berryhill, Chris Phipps, Freddie Harris, and Sam Watts. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Martin and Doug McClain.

The family would like to give special thanks to the MICU unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Option Care, and Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice in Pelham.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ALS Foundation, Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham, State of Alabama Fallen Officers, or Alabama School of the Blind.

Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

