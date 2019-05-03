Funeral services for Mr. Billy Clyde Diffie, age 85 of Sylacauga, will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Tony McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5 from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM. He is survived by his wife, Sue Williams Diffie; sons, Rodney Diffie of Auburn, Stan (Laurie) Diffie of Tifton, GA, Tony (Cindy) Diffie of Auburn; daughters, Pam (Chris) Tinney of Sylacauga, Kim (Mike) Jones of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Elise Diffie of Boston, MA, Stephanie (Matt) Brannen of Sylacauga, Matt Diffie of Laramie, WY, Clint (Kylee) Tinney of Trussville, Drew Diffie of Tifton, GA, Auburn Diffie of Tifton, GA, Mallory (Cody) Longshore and Drew Jones; great-grandchildren, Hunter Brannen, Gage Brannen, Parker Brannen; sister, Daphene Rollins of Toccoa, GA. Pallbearers will be Ronnie McGrady, Keith Weldon, Raymond Bryant, Mike Ryan, Randy Brazier and Randy Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Williams and Clyde Pettus. Mr. Diffie was a member of Oldfield Baptist Church. Through the years Mr. Diffie was very active in Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball, Youth League Football and Marble City Baptist Youth Choir. The family would like to offer a very special thank you to Coosa Valley Nursing Home and Coosa Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society, and . Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 3, 2019