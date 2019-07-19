Funeral service for Billy Gene Cooper, 84, will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Dr. Wayne McDaniel officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Cooper died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Sylacauga Health & Rehab. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Cooper, son, Robert (Bobby) Cooper, sister, Barbara Shook, sister, Judy Cooper, sister, Laura Jean Martin, and parents, Lawrence and Hazel Cooper. He is survived by his two sons, Larry Cooper, Billy Joe Cooper both of Sylacauga; daughter, Lynn Phurrough of Alex City; two brothers, Earnest Cooper, James Cooper both of Sylacauga; three sisters, Glenda Hope of Sylacauga, Vickie Adair of Wallsboro, AL, Jenny Davis of Jasper; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be John Adair, Jody Hope, Cris Liveoak, Marty Cooper, Jeff Davis and Greg Cooper. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 19, 2019