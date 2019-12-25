Ashland- Mr. Billy "Jason" Campbell, 41, of Ashland, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. The memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Campbell is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Eugene Colburn, Mary Alice Hucke, Henry Ford Campbell, and Jerlene Tapley. He is survived by his father, Billy F. (Sharon) Campbell; mother, Teresa (Roger) McVay; brothers, Touri (Lyndy) Dewberry and Tucker (Anna) Dewberry; sisters, Brittany Henry and Tara Hyde (Lee Wood); special aunt, Delilah (Dwayne) Martin, and several other aunts, uncles, and other family and friends.
Talladega Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 25, 2019