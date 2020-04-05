Guest Book View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Funeral 2:00 PM Live streamed from the Radney-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Joe Barnett of Fayetteville passed away on Friday April 3, 2020. He was 86 years old.

Mr. Barnett is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Evelyn; two children, Denise (Chris) Barnett Dark of Dadeville and Al (Jennifer) Barnett of Childersburg; four grandchildren, Zach (Lauren) Dark, Juliana Dark, Jackson Barnett, and John David Barnett; and two great grandchildren, Sam and Alexandra Dark.

He is preceded in death by his parents Carl Jackson Barnett and Madolph Saxon Barnett of Goodwater, and all six of his siblings; Carl Jackson Barnett Jr. Robert Barnett, Irene Barnett Baird, Jewel Barnett Culberson, Nora Barnett Crabb, and Margie Barnett Cannon.

Mr. Barnett was born on December 18, 1933, in Goodwater, AL. He graduated from high school in 1952 as valedictorian and served as a cryptographer in South Korea for two years. He married his sweetheart when he returned and attended Jacksonville State University on the GI Bill. He taught Biology and coached basketball in Calhoun and Coosa counties. He served as principal of Fayetteville School from 1969 to 1985. A faithful member of Fayetteville Baptist Church, Gideon, and dedicated servant in his community, Barnett was a Baptist deacon for over 50 years.

In addition to his life's work as an educator, Mr. Barnett loved Auburn sports, Braves baseball, farming, trot-line fishing, hosting fish suppers, and taking care of people anyway he could. He was a devoted family man and he loved to be around people.

The funeral will be live streamed from the Radney-

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fayetteville Baptist Church building fund.

Condolences can be sent to 334 Blairs Place, Childersburg, AL 35044.



