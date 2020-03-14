Funeral Service for Billy Joe Rich, age 83, will be held Sunday, March 15 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valley Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Rich passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Rich. He is survived by his son, Keith (Pam) Rich; daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Patterson; grandchildren, Bryce Patterson, Emily Patterson, Tilman Patterson, Macon Patterson, Caleb Rich, Clayton Rich; sister, Rachel Parham; brothers, Charles "Boot" Rich, Sammy Clayton Rich. Condolences may be offered to the Rich family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home -Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 14, 2020