Memorial service for Billy M. DeLee, 64, will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Assembly of God, Sylacauga with Pastor Brian Jones officiating and speakers Vern Ogle and Jack Lee. Mr. DeLee died May 7th at CVMC. He is survived by his wife Sharon DeLee; daughter, Tonisha Echeverri (Haliffy); stepdaughter, Tammy McDonald (Mark), Jennifer Jennings; grandchildren, Reed Jennings, Alburey McDonald; siblings; Larry DeLee (Zona), Ellis DeLee (Pat), Syble Martin (Donald), Sheila Lackey (Ron); stepbrother, Wayne Gallups (Charlotte); stepsister, Sue Williams (Don) and Sandra Lee. He was preceded in death by his father, L.C. DeLee; mother, Mary Gallups; stepfather, Grady Gallups; brothers, Joe DeLee, Marty DeLee, Jerry DeLee; and stepsister, Molly Skinner. Mr. DeLee served in the Army, worked at Avondale Mills, going on to Kimberly Clark where he worked 30 years, then on to Talladega Casting working last 10 years. He was a wonderful husband and father, always working extra hard to give and provide for his family. He loved all his family and friends dearly. His last act of love and giving to others was donating his body to research. He will be missed dearly but remembered always. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ribbons of Hope (Talladega County).
Published in The Daily Home on June 6, 2019