Billy R. Adams

Guest Book
  • "Every time we hear a Roll Tide or say it, we will think of..."
    - George & Phyllis Panos
  • "Offering my deepest sympathy to the Adams family in this..."
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief...."
    - Clark Braden
  • "I love you little brother. And I'm going to miss you so..."
    - Peggy England
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
View Map
Obituary
Funeral Service for Billy R. Adams, age 66, will be held Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Adams passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie P. Adams; mother, Lorene Adams; brother, Dennis Adams; sister, Peggy England; numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and much loved step-children and grandchildren.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman that loved the great outdoors. He loved to be around children and his pets and he loved Alabama Football.
Condolences may be offered to the Adams family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 9, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
