Mr. Billy Roy Hanna, age 74 of Sylacauga, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Tommy Thornton and Rev. Mitch Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
He is survived by his sons, Eddie Hanna (Jessica) and Roy Hanna (Melissa Langley); daughter, Margie Hanna Blankenship; grandchildren, Chase Hanna (Madison), Chanisty Hanna, Lane Hanna, Drake Kelley, Tori Lightsey, John Morgan Adams and Emma Dennis; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Zadie, Remington and Dylan; and special friend, Robbie East.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Watkins Hanna. He was an active Assistant Fire Chief for Stewartville Volunteer Fire Department and was a Deacon at Macedonia Baptist Church.
