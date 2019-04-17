Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Wayne Lucas. View Sign

Billy Wayne Lucas of Childersburg passed away April 12, 2019. Billy was a long standing member of the First Baptist Church. He worked 42 years at Kimberly Clark before retiring. He never met a stranger and impacted the lives of many people. He never hesitated to give help where he saw a need and always tried to bring out the best in others. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara "Babs" Lucas, children, Anthony Lucas (Sherry) and Jeana Williamson (Dylan), brother, Tommy Lucas (Jackie), sister, Rita Stewart (John), grandchildren, Jordan Lucas, Joshua Lucas, Harper Grace Williamson, and Dylan Williamson Jr. A "Celebration of Life" service, was held on Tuesday, April 16th at 2 PM in the First Baptist Church of Childersburg sanctuary, and he was laid to rest in Green Hill Cemetery. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel directed. Billy Wayne Lucas of Childersburg passed away April 12, 2019. Billy was a long standing member of the First Baptist Church. He worked 42 years at Kimberly Clark before retiring. He never met a stranger and impacted the lives of many people. He never hesitated to give help where he saw a need and always tried to bring out the best in others. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara "Babs" Lucas, children, Anthony Lucas (Sherry) and Jeana Williamson (Dylan), brother, Tommy Lucas (Jackie), sister, Rita Stewart (John), grandchildren, Jordan Lucas, Joshua Lucas, Harper Grace Williamson, and Dylan Williamson Jr. A "Celebration of Life" service, was held on Tuesday, April 16th at 2 PM in the First Baptist Church of Childersburg sanctuary, and he was laid to rest in Green Hill Cemetery. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel directed. Funeral Home Curtis and Son Funeral Home

1315 Talladega Highway

Sylacauga , AL 351501627

(256) 245-4361 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close