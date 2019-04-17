Billy Wayne Lucas of Childersburg passed away April 12, 2019. Billy was a long standing member of the First Baptist Church. He worked 42 years at Kimberly Clark before retiring. He never met a stranger and impacted the lives of many people. He never hesitated to give help where he saw a need and always tried to bring out the best in others. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara "Babs" Lucas, children, Anthony Lucas (Sherry) and Jeana Williamson (Dylan), brother, Tommy Lucas (Jackie), sister, Rita Stewart (John), grandchildren, Jordan Lucas, Joshua Lucas, Harper Grace Williamson, and Dylan Williamson Jr. A "Celebration of Life" service, was held on Tuesday, April 16th at 2 PM in the First Baptist Church of Childersburg sanctuary, and he was laid to rest in Green Hill Cemetery. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel directed.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019