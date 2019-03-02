Billy Wayne Morrison, 67, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church, Ashland, AL. on Airport Road. Those who wish to attend graveside services should meet at Talladega Funeral Home by 1:20 p.m. for the funeral cortege to the cemetery. Mr. Morrison lived most of his life in Talladega and graduated from Talladega High School. He was Baptist by faith and was a member of Central Baptist Church. He was a lifelong Alabama fan, avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from the Anniston Army Depot and was a member of the American Legion and VFW, a member of the Iron Workers Union Louisiana Chapter, and a veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Morrison, and nephew, Daniel McKnight. Mr. Morrison was survived by his loving wife, Georgi Morrison; father, Rex A. Morrison; daughters, Teri and Nicole; brother, Danny Morrison; sister, Karen Hill; and a host of grandchildren and family. Pallbearers will be Danny Morrison, Cody Hurst, Randy Seals, David Morrison, Lawson Gardner, Brian Sewell, "Big Dog" Truss, and Greg Paris. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 2, 2019