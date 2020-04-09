Binnie Susan Waldrop, age 74, of Lincoln, AL, died April 3, 2020.
Mrs. Waldrop was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed quilting, was an avid reader, and loved spoiling her pet chihuahua, Lucy, and her "granddog," Lily.
Mrs. Waldrop was the daughter of the late Luther and Winnie Hays McCollum. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Joe Waldrop; son, Charles Andrew "Andy" McVey; stepsons, Randy Waldrop and Rodney Waldrop; and siblings, Dorothy, Harold, Doyle, and Shirley.
She is survived by: Children - Michael Shane "Mike" (Shelley) Waldrop, Kennith Brian "Ken" (Janiece) Waldrop, and Katherine Loraine "Katie" Waldrop, Sister - Barbara (Tom) Upton, Grandchildren - Travis, Zachary, Broghan, Thomas, Philip, and Jennifer, Great-grandchildren - Mason and Theodore, Daughter-in-law- Mae Waldrop, Several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted in Alabama at a later date.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 9, 2020