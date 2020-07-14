1/1
Binnie Susan Waldrop
Binnie Susan Waldrop, age 74, of Lincoln, AL, died April 3, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Curtis and Son funeral home in Sylacauga.
Mrs. Waldrop was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed quilting, was an avid reader, and loved spoiling her pet chihuahua, Lucy, and her "granddog," Lily Grace.
Mrs. Waldrop was the daughter of the late Luther and Winnie Hays McCollum. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy "Joe" Waldrop; son, Charles Andrew "Andy" McVey; stepsons, Randy Waldrop and Rodney Waldrop; and siblings, Dorothy, Harold, Doyle, and Shirley.
She is survived by: Children - Michael Shane "Mike" (Shelley) Waldrop, Kennith Brian "Ken" (Janiece) Waldrop, and Katherine Loraine "Katie" Waldrop, Sister - Barbara (Tom) Upton, Grandchildren - Travis, Zachary, Broghan, Thomas, Philip, and Jennifer, Great-grandchildren - Mason and Theodore, Daughter-in-law- Mae Waldrop, Several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or The Ronald McDonald House.


Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
