Home going celebration for Bishop Milton H. Hill, 98, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Refuge COOLJC, 500 McMillian Street East, Talladega. Elder James E. Jackson is the pastor. Apostle Matthew Norwood will be the eulogist. Interment will be in Pine Grove Church Cemetery. Bishop Hill will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Bishop Milton H. Hill was born on Saturday, May 7, 1921 to Bradley Hill and Elsie Paralee Wilson Hill in Lincoln, Alabama. On the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2019, Bishop Hill answered the call of his Lord and Savior. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 66 years, Bonnie R. Hill; a son, Connally Hill; a daughter, Elsie Britt; a granddaughter, Felecia Britt; his parents, Bradley and Elsie Hill; four brothers, Jeremiah Jones, Elliott Hill, Alphonia Hill and Bennie Hill; and one Goddaughter, Betty Jennings. He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Gwendolyn H. Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama and Daphne (Gilbert) Edwards of Montgomery, Alabama; a daughter-in-law, Veronica Hill of Oxford, Alabama; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and thirteen great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 4, 2019