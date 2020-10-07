Graveside service for Blane Lambert, 61, will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Freddy Edwards officiating. Mr. Lambert died Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Shirley Lambert. Blane Lambert was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He was always front and center at every sporting event his daughters participated in, willing to drop everything for a friend in need, and was a wonderful example of an outdoorsman. He is survived by his two daughters, Dora Lambert, Corissa (Ken) Newburger; and grandson, Rolland Newburger. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Tubbs, Richard Blades, Matt Thorton, Senica Thompson, Shannon Blocker, Matt Hebson and Gage Holmes. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeralhomes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
