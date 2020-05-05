Graveside services for Mrs. Blondell Preston, age 87 of Lineville, was held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Bob Blankenship officiating.
Mrs. Preston passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Lineville Health & Rehab.
Born in Lineville and raised in a Christian home, she went to Barfield in Junior High and graduated from Lineville High School in 1951. Blondell had the distinct honor of being the captain of the basketball team at Barfield, some of her best days of school and still remembered what a happy day it was when they won the championship. Mrs. Preston loved all of her classmates and every reunion they had, she never missed one. When she finished school and joined the work force, her favorite job was working for General Electric in Oxford. She also worked as a seamstress at Higgins Manufacturing for many years. Mrs. Preston lived in many places, including Talladega, Los Angeles, CA. and Atlanta, GA. She was married in 1954 and was the proud mother of two girls with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her hobbies included reading, listening to gospel and country music, and watching ALABAMA football. Mrs. Preston was the president of the resident council at the place where she called home. Mrs. Preston loved her family, friends, her church and church family. She attended Talladega Bible Methodist Church and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for 71 years.
She is survived by two daughters: Neina Clark (Gary) of Lineville and Ragena Smith (Johnny) of Oneonta; four grandchildren: Brooke Smith (Ryan), Brad Whitley, Casey Clark and R.J. Clark; one great-grandson, Austin Smith; her sister, Jean Rice of Atlanta, GA; her sister-in-law and friend, Sue Strickland of Talladega; her brother, Billy Fetner of Fairfax; her brother-in-law, Johnny Key (Beanie) of Houston, TX; extended family, numerous nephews and nieces, one of which was her namesake, Joan Dale Dean.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Casey Preston; her parents, William Jackson Fetner and Olive Gertrude Price Fetner; and two sisters, Lucy Pettus and Mary Brownlow.
Active pallbearers were Ryan Smith, Brad Whitley, R.J. Clark, Austin Smith, Johnny Smith, Gary Clark and Russell Rice.
The CNA's at Lineville Health & Rehab served as honorary pallbearers.
Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on May 5, 2020.