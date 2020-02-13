In loving memory of Bobbie Nell Phillips, age 78, of Ragland/Pell City, passed away February 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Corbin Phillips; mother, Lenna St. John; brother, Jack Phillips; sisters, Dorothy Noah, Corbina Howard, Sue Champion. She is survived by brothers, Lonnie Phillips, Frank Phillips; sister, Sadie St. John Long; loving caregiver and family friend, Pat Heron. Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery in Ragland. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 to 2 p.m at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the Phillips family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 13, 2020