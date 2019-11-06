Mr. Bobby Alan Atkisson, Sr., 56, passed away at his home on Monday, November 4, 2019. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Chapel. Mr. Atkisson was Baptist by faith and lived all of his life in Talladega. He is preceded in death by his father, Dewey Harrison "Bob" Atkisson, and brother, Stanley Atkisson. He is survived by his mother, Mary Samuels; son, Bobby (Leslie) Atkisson, Jr.; daughter, Candice Atkisson; brother, Perry (Linda) Atkisson; sister, Alice Johnson; granddaughter, Zoey Atkisson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and other friends and family. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.