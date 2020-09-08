Bobby "Jack" Eades II, 49, passed from this Earth to be reunited with many loved ones in Heaven on September 4, 2020.
Born and raised in Pell City, he graduated from Pell City High School in 1990. In 1992, he married and is survived by his high school sweetheart, Christina Mayo Eades, and their two sons, Jackson and Ben Eades.
Although his life was not filled with a lot of years, his years were filled with a lot of life. He had many interests that he enjoyed in addition to family life and raising his two boys. He enjoyed sports, hunting, golf, and he loved old cars. His 1966 Chevy Nova SS was his pride and joy.
Jack was a people person; he loved people and they loved him. He was so appreciative of the love and support shown throughout his courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer by his family, friends, school mates, neighbors, and coworkers. Jack also loved his job at Webb Concrete and Building Material, where he spent the last four years of his working career.
Jack is survived by his wife, Christina Mayo Eades; two sons, Jackson Eades and Ben Eades; mother and stepfather, Pat and Gerald Swinford; sister, Cindy (Garry) Chandler; special uncle, Larry Roe; in-laws, Larry and Sandra Ferguson and Jimmy Mayo; stepbrother, Scott (Christy) Patterson; stepsisters, April (Roy) Swafford, and Jennifer (Brandon) Harrellson; several nieces and nephews and other family members, and too many friends to count. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Jack Eades; brother, Wade Staples; grandparents, Jack and Henrynetta Roe and Louise Tollison; and stepbrother, Matthew Swinford.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home - Pell City. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Reverend Randy Howell officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Pinson, Zack Chandler, Jay Smith, Chris Carlisle, Tony McCombs, and Jay Doyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark McWhorter and Tommy Carlisle. Special thanks to Dr. Ben Jones and Dr. John Christien at Alabama Oncology for their excellent care and compassion during his battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Also, special thanks to Phil Webb and all of his coworkers and customers at Webb Concrete and Building Materials for their kindess and support throughout his illness. Jack wanted to give a special thanks to Lakeside Hospice and all of his nurses and other staff that provided excellent care and comfort to him and his family.
