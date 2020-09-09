1/1
Bobby Frank "Bob" Mann
Mr. Bobby Frank "Bob" Mann 82 of Munford Al. passed away at his residence on Sunday September 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mr. Mann is survived by a daughter: Carrie Creel ( Kendell),Talladega two sons: Jeff Mann, Talladega and Tim Griffin, Ashland. Two grandchildren: Sam and Zoey. Three brothers: Jimmy Mann, Buddy Mann and Greg Mann, One sister Dorothy (Sis) Maxwell. Mr. Mann was preceded in death by his wife: Diana Mann,brothers: Bill Mann, Herman Mann, and Terry Mann. Mr. Mann was a native of Munford Al. He entered the Marines in 1952 and made it a lifelong commitment before retiring in February of 1989, as a Master Gunnery Sargent. He ran Indian River Construction for many years, was a master craftsman in woodworking, and was also an accomplished artist. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
