Mr. Bobby Frank "Bob" Mann 82 of Munford Al. passed away at his residence on Sunday September 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mr. Mann is survived by a daughter: Carrie Creel ( Kendell),Talladega two sons: Jeff Mann, Talladega and Tim Griffin, Ashland. Two grandchildren: Sam and Zoey. Three brothers: Jimmy Mann, Buddy Mann and Greg Mann, One sister Dorothy (Sis) Maxwell. Mr. Mann was preceded in death by his wife: Diana Mann,brothers: Bill Mann, Herman Mann, and Terry Mann. Mr. Mann was a native of Munford Al. He entered the Marines in 1952 and made it a lifelong commitment before retiring in February of 1989, as a Master Gunnery Sargent. He ran Indian River Construction for many years, was a master craftsman in woodworking, and was also an accomplished artist. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega in charge of arrangements.