Mr. Bobby Ray Huntley

Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-5201
Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Bobby Ray Huntley, 67, will be held on Monday, May 20 at Union Baptist Church, Sylacauga, at noon with Rev. Fredrick Kirkland, officiating. Burial to be held at Sylacauga Cemetery, Sylacauga. Visitation will be held Sunday, 1pm to 8pm at Funeral Home.
Mr. Huntley departed his life on May 15, 2019 at Brookwood Medical Center, Birmingham.
He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Xavius (Tiphanie) O'Neal, Leslie Todd and Desiree Huntley all of Sylacauga; six grandchildren, one great grandchild; three sisters, Margaret H. Williams, Fannie H. Twyman, and Millecent A. Huntley all of Sylacauga; seven brothers, Terry W. (Carl) Huntley, Sandy L. Huntley, Charles E. Huntley, James O. Huntley, all of Sylacauga; Andrew C. Huntley of Atlanta; Donald S. (Chiquita) Huntley of Winder, GA; Anthony M. Huntley of Sylacauga; and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Jessie Vincent.
Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from May 17 to May 19, 2019
