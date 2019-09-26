Funeral services for Bobby Strickland, age 48, of Oxford, will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy Keel will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Mr. Strickland passed away on Sunday. Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Susan Strickland; daughter, Whitney Johnson (Kevin Jones); stepdaughter, Jennifer Weeks; father, Jimmy Strickland; mother, Thelma Leonard; brothers, Michael Strickland and Doug Strickland; sister, Donna Carroll; sister in laws, Cindy Graves, Charlotte Juricich, Anne Nickand; brother in law, John Juricich; nieces, Jessica (Joe), Ashley (Chad), Kayla, Chrissy (Chris), Hannah, Jennifer; nephews, Joseph, Matthew, Nicky, Bobby, John Jr., Matt; great nephews, Seth, Hudson; great nieces, CC, Cali, Haley; father in law, Arthur Graves, and a host of extended family members and friends. Pallbearers will be Joseph Armin, John Juricich, John Juricich Jr., Joe Tom Stephens, Lil Joe Tom Stephens, Ed Walker, Steven Heath and Wayne Hurst. Mr. Strickland was a native of Munford and lived in Oxford for the past 13 years. Mr. Strickland was a farmer and was self employed with B&B Truck and Tire Repair. Mr. Strickland always enjoyed meeting and talking with people. He is preceded in death by his mother in law, Charlotte Graves. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 26, 2019