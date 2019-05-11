Mrs. Bonnie C. Rayfield age 78 of Sylacauga, Al passed away on May 10, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Rayfield will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 11:00AM. Visitation will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10-11:00AM at the Curtis and Son North Chapel. Entombment will be in Evergreen Mausoleum. Rev. Tommy Thornton will be officiating the service. Survivors are her husband; Fred Rayfield Sr. Sons: Fred H. (Tresa M.) Rayfield Jr., John (Kelly Y.) Rayfield. Grandchildren; Charley Rayfield, Bailey Rayfield, Karley Rayfield, Kendell Rayfield. Online condolences may be offered at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 11, 2019