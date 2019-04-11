Funeral services for Bonnie Taylor Walton 85 of Talladega will be Friday April 12 2019, 11:00 am at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Trull Hill officiating, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Walton passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Walton is survived by a son: David (Lisa) Walton, one grandchild: Lacie Walton and a sister: Christine Taylor. Mrs. Walton was preceded in death by her husband: Jackie Walton and her parents: R.C. and Lorene Taylor. Mrs. Walton was a native of Talladega, a faithful member of Central Baptist Church and was retired from the Talladega City School System. The family wishes to convey special thanks to Shirley Bartlett caretaker, and Amedysis Hospice. Pallbearers will be John Garrett, Tony Johns, Greg Williams, and Terry Prickett. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ribbons of Hope or Palmer Place. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 11, 2019