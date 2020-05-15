Visitation for Brandina (Brandy) Marie Whaley, 44, was held on Thursday May 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Tim Wilson and Rev. Mike Dankson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Whaley died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mike and Wilodean Robionson, grandparents, William D. Lee and Clara Richards, and stepfather, Jerry Goodson. She is survived by her husband, Scott Whaley; children, Kendall and Aiden Whaley; step-son, Ryan (Hayden) Whaley; pet, Leo; father, Mike (Julie) Robinson; mother, Jane Goodson, aunt, Sharon (Jim) Davis; three cousins, Cory Davis, Russell (Angela) Davis, Nick (April) Davis; special friend, Jason Cole; and sister by heart, Susan Gill. Pallbearers will be Russell Davis, Nick Davis, Ryan Whaley, Kenny Whaley, Brad Gill and Baily Bryant. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Winterboro Class of 1993. Brandy was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, companion, friend and family member. She had a positive and fun-loving personality with a sparkle in her eye that was infectious. All who knew her loved her spirit and zest for life. She will be missed, never forgotten and heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 15, 2020.