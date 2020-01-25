The Daily Home

Branson William Durham

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Branson William Durham.
Service Information
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL
35161
(256)-362-2344
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Munford Church of Christ
Obituary
Send Flowers

Branson William Durham, 13, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Visitation for Branson will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Munford Church of Christ. Branson is survived by his father, Brandon Durham; step-father, Ben Pierce; step-mother, Natalie Durham; brothers, Landon Durham, Maverick Durham; grandparents, Martha and Lloyd Smith, Curtis and Linda Durham, Roy and Apryl Swafford, Jeff and Jimmie Nell Williams, Steve and Laura Pierce; great grandparents, Toni Swinford, Fred and Janice Williams, and Ed Pierce. In lieu of flowers please make donations to National MS Society or to Munford High School Band Boosters. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 25, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.