Memorial Service for Brantley Rayanna "RayRay" Powell, age 20, will be held Thursday, September 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Church. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ms. Powell passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Rita Saint Martin, Jackie Ray Martin and Tom Holley.
She is survived by her parents, Johnny & Aprile Powell; grandparents, Johnny "PawPaw" Powell, Sr., grandmother, Linda Holley Layfield, step-grandfather, Larry Layfield; big sister, Britney Noelle Powell; precious niece & nephew, Amelia & Baylor Powell; aunts, uncles and cousins; and her softball family, friends and coaches that she loved dearly.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.