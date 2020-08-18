Brenda Cosper

Mrs. Brenda J. Cosper, 73, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on August 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Cosper; daughter, Amy Cosper; parents, Henry and Emma MCCullough; great-nephew, Christopher R. Lee; and great-great-nephew, Colton Ryan Lee.
She is survived by her brothers, Tony McCullough (Abby) and Ricky McCullough (Pam); nieces, Paige Comb (Peyton) and Emi McCullough; nephews, Eric Lee (Jenny), T.J. McCullough (Michelle) and Carson McCullough; and a great-niece, Kacie Camp (Joey).
