Funeral service for Brenda Epperson Griffith, 61, will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Unity Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Grice officiating. Burial will be in Tallasahatchie Cemetery in Alpine, AL.
Mrs. Griffith died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Griffith, mother, Louis Jean Epperson, sister, Betty Jean Jones, sister, Janice Epperson, and brother, Dennis Chandler.
She is survived by her dad, Charles Epperson; two sons, Michael Griffith, Jason Griffith; five grandchildren, Brittany Griffith, Dakota Griffith, Trent Griffith, Mahala Griffith, Evan Griffith; sister, Misty Chandler; two brothers, Eddie Chandler, and Scott Chandler.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Hill, Chris Hill, Jonathan Griffith, Bobby Griffith, David Benefield and Frank Hill.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes
/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home /8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.