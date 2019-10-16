Mrs. Brenda Kiker Haynes, 69, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on October 13, 2019 in Pell City. She was a loving Mom and Granny. Mrs. Haynes worked in the textile industry, and at the age of 40 became an LPN. She especially loved caring for the elderly during her nursing career. Mrs. Haynes was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Barbara Jones; husband, Dan Haynes; four brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Kim Shaw of Pell City and Melonie Jones (Ronald) of Anniston; sons, Jason Tucker (Meg) of North Carolina, Brandon Warlick (Jenni) of Talladega and Mel Kiker of Lincoln; sisters, Barbara Warlick (Terry Clarno) of Crestview, Florida and Glenda Pardueof Sylacauga; grandchildren, Jeremy Shaw, Jessica Crowe, Nicole Jones, Riley, Shannon, Abby and Sammy Tucker, Jacob and Lauren Warlick, Mel and Madi Kiker, and great-grandchildren, Camille Truss, London Thornton, Harper Shaw and Clayton Crowe. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday October 17, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Ronald Jones officiating. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 16, 2019