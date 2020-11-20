Celebration of Life for Mr. Brian Santez (PooPie) Garrett age 44, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Baker's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Rev. Rodney Looney, Officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, 12:30 PM to 1:00PM at Baker's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Mr. Garrett departed this walk of life on November 16, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories one loving son, Akirah Montel (Tahirah) Chaney of Murfreesboro TN; Three grandchildren; Maazin, Layana, and Marie Chaney, his special uncles, Frank and James Garrett, five sisters; Aretha (Ernest) Lewis of New Rochelle, NY, Julia (David) Kirksey, Cynthia Wilson-Price, Anita (Edward) Carter all of Sylacauga, Alabama, and Regina Walker of Cincinnati Ohio and three brothers; Gregory (Prettice) Knight of Sylacauga, AL, Eric (Lisa) Clisby of Cincinnati, Ohio, Derrick (Roni) Clisby of Columbus Ohio; A Godfather, Cecil Hamilton; God-siblings, Selena and Andre (Nicole) Hamilton, and a host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, and long time love, Tasha Smith. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.