Brian Santez (PooPie) Garrett
1975 - 2020
Celebration of Life for Mr. Brian Santez (PooPie) Garrett age 44, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Baker's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Rev. Rodney Looney, Officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, 12:30 PM to 1:00PM at Baker's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Mr. Garrett departed this walk of life on November 16, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories one loving son, Akirah Montel (Tahirah) Chaney of Murfreesboro TN; Three grandchildren; Maazin, Layana, and Marie Chaney, his special uncles, Frank and James Garrett, five sisters; Aretha (Ernest) Lewis of New Rochelle, NY, Julia (David) Kirksey, Cynthia Wilson-Price, Anita (Edward) Carter all of Sylacauga, Alabama, and Regina Walker of Cincinnati Ohio and three brothers; Gregory (Prettice) Knight of Sylacauga, AL, Eric (Lisa) Clisby of Cincinnati, Ohio, Derrick (Roni) Clisby of Columbus Ohio; A Godfather, Cecil Hamilton; God-siblings, Selena and Andre (Nicole) Hamilton, and a host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, and long time love, Tasha Smith. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Bakers Grove Baptist Church
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bakers Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
1 entry
November 18, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Maria Tarango
